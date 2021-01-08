Pelosi Calls Pentagon, Worried About Nuclear Codes

(Newser) – The Pentagon has assured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that there are barriers to President Trump ordering a nuclear strike before he leaves office, reports USA Today. Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter Friday that she'd spoken to "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike." A spokesman for the general confirmed the conversation, saying Pelosi called Milley. "He answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority," the spokesman said. The White House issued no immediate comment.

"The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy," Pelosi wrote, per ABC News. Before the election, Milley offered reassurance that the military would stay out of any dispute involving the presidential election. "I will not follow an unlawful order," Milley told Congress. Pelosi, who has called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to remove the president, called on Republicans to follow the example their predecessors set a half-century ago, per CNN. "After years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go," she wrote. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

