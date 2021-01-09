(Newser) – A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early Saturday, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said, per the AP. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, a police rep says. The Press Trust of India news agency says the infants were 1 to 3 months old. Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state located around 625 miles south of New Delhi. Nurses had been the ones to first sound the alarm on the blaze after noticing flames in the neonatal unit. "Our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could," a senior doctor at the hospital said, per the Guardian. "The smoke led to the babies suffocating." Al Jazeera notes firefighters were able to stop the fire from reaching other parts of the hospital and that all other patients were safe. (Read more India stories.)