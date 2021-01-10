State Lawmaker Resigns After Joining Capitol Mob

(Newser) – A newly sworn-in state lawmaker is stepping down after footage from Wednesday's Capitol attack showed him joining the mob. Derrick Evans of West Virginia had only recently joined the state's House of Delegates when he live-streamed himself on Facebook among the throng, per West Virginia Metro News. “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians,” Evans wrote in a resignation letter to Gov. Jim Justice. The move came Saturday after the Republican initially rebuffed bipartisan calls for him to step down, saying through an attorney he had "committed no criminal act that day" and would not leave office.

Evans was charged with entering restricted federal property and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after the AP reports he was seen fist-bumping a police officer and shouting “Our house!” as he joined fellow Donald Trump supporters in the Rotunda. Both charges are misdemeanors and could result in jail time and fines. Evans was charged Friday and released on his own recognizance. His arrest followed those of other high-profile rioters, including the QAnon Shaman and Adam Johnson, who was allegedly pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern. (Read more U.S. Capitol stories.)

