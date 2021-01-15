Call Is First Contact Between Presidential Campaigns

(Newser) – More than two months after the election, the rival presidential campaigns have had their first direct contact with each other. VP Mike Pence called Kamala Harris to offer his congratulations and help, reports the Hill. However, President Trump has yet to call Joe Biden, notes the AP. By all accounts, the call between Pence and Harris was described as friendly, and the Pences may have Harris and her husband over for a visit before next week's inauguration, reports the New York Times. However, those plans will be scrapped if the visit is deemed to be too much of a security risk, especially given Pence's close call with rioters during the siege on the Capitol.

Pence is still expected to attend Wednesday's inauguration, though Trump is not. According to the latest plans, the president will depart the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday morning, just ahead of Biden's swearing-in. The Times reports that Trump is trying to arrange a pomp-filled sendoff, complete with marching band, a red carpet, and a military presence. Trump has kept a low profile of late, with Pence assuming many of the duties an outgoing president would typically carry out in his final days, notes both the AP and the Hill. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)