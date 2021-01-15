(Newser) – Women in the Philippines aren't terribly happy with their president after remarks made on the possibility of a female leader one day taking his place. In short, Rodrigo Duterte doesn't think it's a good idea, and Filipinas are calling him out on sexism and misogyny for saying so. The South China Morning Post reports that his comments came during a Thursday TV broadcast in which he addressed a push by some for his own daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to make a run for his country's highest office. "This is not for women," he responded. "You know, the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. You will become a fool here. So ... that is the sad story." He also insisted that his daughter isn't running, and that he'd discouraged her from doing so. Duterte-Carpio, the 42-year-old mayor of Davao City, confirms the job isn't for her.

"Not everyone wants to be president. I am one of them," she tells Reuters. Duterte-Carpio's political ambitions aside, her 75-year-old dad's remarks have sparked the usual controversy. "Which cave does ... Duterte live in?" one female opposition leader retorts. A professor at the University of the Philippines says this is just more evidence that he "hates women." Duterte does have one supporter: Teodoro Locsin Jr., the country's foreign affairs secretary. "He's been through hell and just wants to spare his daughter the same journey," Locsin, who's been criticized for his own apparent issues with women, tweeted. CNN, meanwhile, notes Duterte is still a big hit with women voters. Maria Ressa, the CEO of Filipino news site Rappler, has the reaction that perhaps says it best, after all of the other things Duterte has said and done over the years. "Heavy sigh," Ressa posted Thursday. For what it's worth, the Philippines has had two women presidents: Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. (Read more Rodrigo Duterte stories.)