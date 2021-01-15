(Newser) – The news of Dustin Diamond's stage 4 cancer is making the rounds, and some former colleagues are now offering up their good wishes. On Thursday, People magazine put up an Instagram post with news of Diamond's diagnosis, and fans flooded the comments with good thoughts for the 44-year-old actor, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers on the early '90s sitcom Saved by the Bell. Among those with kind words for Diamond: Mario Lopez, who co-starred with Diamond on the show as AC Slater. "God Bless & Prayers Up!" Lopez wrote, per People. He also later put up his own post, showing a photo of himself and Diamond back in the day on Saved by the Bell, alongside a more recent photo of them.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Lopez wrote. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery." Page Six, meanwhile, notes that Tiffani Thiessen (aka Kelly Kapowski) had her own message for Diamond. "Thinking of you Dustin," she noted in an Instagram story. No word yet from Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zach Morris). Diamond isn't in the Saved by the Bell reboot that all of his co-stars have joined—there had been rumors of a longtime rift among him and some of his ex-colleagues—but his team had previously told Entertainment Weekly he was in talks to possibly do so and they had their "fingers crossed" it would happen. (Read more Dustin Diamond stories.)