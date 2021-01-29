GOP Congressman Wants to Hear Ocasio-Cortez Apologize

(Newser) – A Republican congressman is demanding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apologize for saying Sen. Ted Cruz almost had her killed. AOC clashed with Cruz on Twitter Thursday after he agreed with her suggestion that the Financial Services Committee investigate trading app Robinhood over GameStop-related restrictions. AOC said she wouldn't work with Cruz, who should resign, because "you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago." She claimed Cruz's claims of election fraud "contributed to" the Capitol riot. One arrested participant allegedly issued a threat about assassinating the congresswoman. Within hours of the exchange, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff, complained to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter, per the Hill. "I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments," he wrote.

"She accused Senator Ted Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder," the Republican continued. "It is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution." Roy added that if AOC didn't apologize immediately, "we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement." Later Thursday, GOP Rep. Devin Nunes appeared on Hannity, claiming "socialist revolutionaries" like AOC are trying to convince Americans that Republicans are evil, per Fox News. The conservative Media Research Center demanded Twitter suspend the account of the "deranged" congresswoman. "If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down," it tweeted. (Read more Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stories.)