GameStop Drama Spurs Stewart to Join Twitter

(Newser) – Jon Stewart never took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Donald Trump's presidency, but the GameStop drama managed to draw him in. The former Daily Show host joined Twitter Thursday to defend the small investors wreaking havoc with hedge funds after trading restrictions were brought in, Fox News reports. "This is bulls---," he tweeted. "The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!! We've learned nothing from 2008." He signed off "Love, Stewbeef."

Hours later, Stewart, who now has almost 600,000 followers, added: "Thanks for the warm welcome! I promise to only use this app in a sporadic and ineffective manner." The Verge reports that Stephen Colbert was among those welcoming Stewart to Twitter. "Well, one thing changed since 2008- a friend of mine joined Twitter," tweeted Colbert, who was a Daily Show cast member from 1997 to 2005. (Read more Jon Stewart stories.)