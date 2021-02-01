Jared Kushner Gets Nominated for Huge Prize

(Newser) – The Trump family will have a rooting interest in the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Jared Kushner has been nominated for the honor for his work in normalizing relations between Israel and four Arab nations, reports Reuters. The nomination of former President Trump's son-in-law came from attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has the clout to make a formal pick as a professor emeritus at Harvard. Dershowitz, who represented Trump at his first impeachment trial, also nominated Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz over the Abraham Accords, in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco recognized Israel's sovereignty, per Business Insider. Other high-profile nominees this year include teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, according to a separate Reuters story.

"The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity," wrote Dershowitz, appearing to acknowledge his nomination will be controversial because of the Trump connections. "Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will." For context, when the first deal between the UAE and Israel was struck, frequent Trump critic Thomas Friedman wrote that the deal was a "geopolitical earthquake" in a good way. It was close to being on par with Anwar Sadat going to Jerusalem and Yasir Arafat shaking the hand of Yitzhak Rabin, the New York Times columnist wrote at the time. The prize committee usually puts out a short list in the spring, with the winner to be announced in October.