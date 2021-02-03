House GOP Punts Decision on Marjorie Taylor Greene

(Newser) – House Republicans are under quite a bit of pressure to discipline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her rhetoric around far-right conspiracy theories and false claims of election fraud, but they ended Tuesday by taking no action, Politico reports. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met privately with the freshman lawmaker for about an hour and a half Tuesday night, the AP reports, and he then called an emergency late-night meeting of the House GOP Steering Committee. But the meeting concluded with no decision made on what to do about Greene, including whether to strip her of her committee assignments or reassign her. (Democrats have threatened to move on that themselves if Republicans won't.) "We are going to be working through some things," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said upon leaving the building.

The committee could meet again Wednesday, the same day the entire contingent of House Republicans are meeting to debate whether Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, should be booted from her leadership job. Meanwhile, the controversial Greene news continues to come in: In a previously unreported 2019 video, Greene mocks a survivor of the Parkland school shooting in Florida the year prior, NBC News reports. David Hogg, now 20, "is very trained. He's like a dog. He's completely trained," Greene said in an interview with a Georgia gun group. She called Hogg, then a teenage gun safety advocate, an "idiot" who "only talks when he is scripted." Hogg responded by saying Greene, who has made statements in the past suggesting the Parkland school shooting as well as the one at Sandy Hook were hoaxes, should be expelled from Congress. (Much more of the latest on Greene here.)