Super Bowl Gets a Thong-Clad Streaker

(Newser) – This year's Super Bowl wasn't attended by nearly as many fans as usual, but one of them, clad in a pink thong, still managed to make his way onto the field and streak down it with 5:03 left in the game. TMZ has video of the impressive, yet "stupid and irresponsible" per the gossip site, run. The maskless man was ultimately taken down by security, then handcuffed and escorted from the field by police. Sample tweet: "The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight." The man may have been given his ticket; TotalProSports points out a person resembling him was spotted holding a sign outside the stadium before the game promising to streak in the 4th quarter if someone gave him their extra ticket. (Click for some of the best, or quite possibly the single worst, Super Bowl ads.)