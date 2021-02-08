Beloved Singer's Wife Dies of COVID-19

(Newser) – Patricia Healey, the British actress and wife for 56 years to singer Engelbert Humperdinck, died Thursday of COVID-19. Humperdinck shared on Jan. 26 that he, his wife, one of their sons, and two of their caregivers had tested positive for the coronavirus, USA Today reports. He asked fans for prayers particularly for his "darling wife," whom he calls Popea, and then on Friday delivered the sad news. "The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul," he wrote. "We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love. She was surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime. Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all."

story continues below

Healey, 85, had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade. "Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones," Humperdinck wrote. Deadline reports that Healey had a successful acting career in the UK, working consistently during the 1960s and 1970s. Her films included The White Bus and Wuthering Heights, and she last appeared in a 1994 television miniseries, Middlemarch. (Read more coronavirus stories.)