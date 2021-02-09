Dominion Says Mike Lindell Is 'Begging to Be Sued'

(Newser) – Dominion Voting Systems has already filed defamation lawsuits against Sidney Powell and Rudi Giuliani, lawyers who backed former President Trump's false claims of election fraud and named the company in their allegations. The company has said more lawsuits are on the way, and it has dropped more than a hint about who's next, the Hill reports. Michael Steel made the comments Sunday to CNN’s Brian Stelter. "Mike Lindell is begging to be sued," a company spokesman said, "and at some point we may well oblige him." The MyPillow chief executive has not let up on the accusations since the election, even receiving pushback during a Newsmax interview. In return, Lindell has threated to sue Dominion. And he put a full-length film about his fraud claims on One America News Network.

"This latest 'documentary' that he aired is nothing but the same old half-baked conspiracy theories repackaged," Steel said. "And the truth is catching up with him." PolitiFact pointed out that the film began with a disclaimer saying it's opinion and shouldn't be taken as "established fact," though the title is Absolute Proof. Lindell produced the film in five days, and it seems to show. There's awkwardness, and at one point, a hammer and sickle fill the screen. Absolute Proof doesn't live up to the promise in its title. The fervent Trump supporter's film "rehashes old conspiracy theories, touching on claims that have been repeatedly debunked by state and local officials, thrown out by the courts and contradicted by federal agencies," per PolitiFact. (MyPillow has a new competitor.)