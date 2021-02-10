Impeachment Manager Warns 'Graphic' Footage Will Be Shown

(Newser) – After Tuesday's 56-44 vote to proceed, Donald Trump's Senate trial resumed Wednesday, with House impeachment managers setting out their case against the former president. Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin warned that "graphic and disturbing" footage of Capitol violence would be shown, the Washington Post reports. "We will be showing relevant clips of the mob's attack on police officers and other innocent people,” he said. "We do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here." Raskin said the trial wasn't a contest between lawyers or political parties. "It's a moment of truth for America," he said. "We are having a trial on the facts." More:

The "inciter-in-chief." Raskin said Trump was "no innocent bystander" in the Jan. 6 attack. "There was method in the madness that day," Raskin said, per the BBC. "This was an organized attack." Raskin said Trump "surrendered his role as commander-in-chief" to become the "inciter-in-chief." "This was the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States," he said.

