Impeachment Manager Warns 'Graphic' Footage Will Be Shown

After Tuesday's 56-44 vote to proceed, Donald Trump's Senate trial resumed Wednesday, with House impeachment managers setting out their case against the former president. Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin warned that "graphic and disturbing" footage of Capitol violence would be shown, the Washington Post reports. "We will be showing relevant clips of the mob's attack on police officers and other innocent people,” he said. "We do urge parents and teachers to exercise close review of what young people are watching here." Raskin said the trial wasn't a contest between lawyers or political parties. "It's a moment of truth for America," he said. "We are having a trial on the facts." More:
- The "inciter-in-chief." Raskin said Trump was "no innocent bystander" in the Jan. 6 attack. "There was method in the madness that day," Raskin said, per the BBC. "This was an organized attack." Raskin said Trump "surrendered his role as commander-in-chief" to become the "inciter-in-chief." "This was the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States," he said.
- First Amendment argument targeted. Raskin targeted arguments made by Trump lawyers Tuesday that Trump's fiery speech before the attack was protected free speech. "This case is much worse than someone who falsely shouts fire in a crowded theater," Raskin said, per the Guardian. "It’s more like like a case where the town fire chief, who’s paid to put out fires, sends a mob not to yell fire in a crowded theater, but to actually set the theater on fire."
- "The provocation." Rep. Joe Neguse, another impeachment manager, said the prosecution's case would be broken down into "the provocation," "the attack," and "the harm." He started the "provocation" segment by playing clips of Trump urging supporters to challenge the results of the November election. "People listened. Armed supporters surrounded election officials' homes. The secretary of state for Georgia got death threats," Neguse said, per Politico. "Officials warned the president that his rhetoric was dangerous and it was going to result in deadly violence," Neguse said. "He didn't stop it. He didn't condemn the violence. He incited it further."
