Impeachment Manager: Trump Said Word 'Peaceful' Just Once

(Newser) – After setting out their case against Donald Trump for inciting supporters in the months before the Capitol attack, House impeachment managers turned to the day of the attack itself. Impeachment manager Rep. Madeline Dean choked up as she recounted the terror of when rioters started banging on the House chamber doors, the Guardian reports. "They came, draped in Trump's flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon," Dean said. She noted that during Trump's speech to supporters immediately before the attack, he used the word "peaceful" once and referred to "fight" or "fighting" 20 times. Dean said Trump had spent 40 minutes before the attack stoking the anger of supporters, the Washington Post reports.

"And then he pointed to us, lit the fuse and sent an angry mob to fight the perceived enemy, his own vice president and the members of Congress as we certified an election," Dean said. After a break, impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett played previously unheard police audio from the day of the riot. "They're throwing metal poles at us!" a DC police officer said, requesting backup as the mob moved toward the capitol. "They’re starting to throw explosives." "This is now officially a riot," the responding officer said at 1:49pm. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)