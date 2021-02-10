Twitter Says Trump Will Never Be Allowed Back

(Newser) – President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter two days after the Capitol riot—and the company says permanent means permanent. Ned Segal, Twitter's chief financial officer, told CNBC's Squawk Box Wednesday that Trump won't be allowed to return even if he is elected president again. "The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," no matter who you are, Segal said.

"Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back," Segal said, per the Guardian. Segal spoke as Trump's second impeachment trial was underway. If the former president is convicted of inciting an insurrection, he could be banned from running for federal office again, CNN notes. (Twitter's share price plunged after the Trump ban but it recovered within weeks.)