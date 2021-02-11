Amid Mounting Troubles, A Reprieve for Trump

(Newser) – Amid a second impeachment, potential criminal cases in two states, and a permanent Twitter ban, a reprieve of sorts for Donald Trump: The Palm Beach Town Council on Tuesday took no action on a bid by some neighbors concerned about property values to have the former president barred from living full-time at his private Mar-a-Lago club. “This is a debate that I really think is silly,” town attorney Skip Randolph said during the meeting, per the Guardian. A 1993 agreement between the club and the town does not prohibit Trump from living there, he said. Some have argued that the agreement requires Mar-a-Lago to operate as a social club, not a residence, per the New York Times. However, Randolph said that the agreement regulating temporary use of guest suites by members does not apply to Trump because he should be considered an employee of the club.

story continues below

“This guy, as he wanders the property, is like the mayor of Mar-a-Lago,” Randolph said. “He’s always present.” During the meeting, Trump’s lawyer, John Marion, threatened that Trump would move to one of his other nearby homes, should he be booted from Mar-a-Lago, creating a hassle for neighbors: “There would be barriers in front of that property. There would be guards and Secret Service personnel. There would be dogs sniffing vehicles. It would be a horrible imposition for [the neighbors] if they got what they wanted.” It remained unclear if the council would revisit the issue at a future meeting, per the Guardian. Phillip C. Johnston, an attorney representing neighbors asked to be permitted to give another presentation in April. And suing the town or Mar-a-Lago are options for the neighbors. “This issue threatens to make Mar-a-Lago into a permanent beacon for his more rabid, lawless supporters,” Johnston said of Trump, according to the Times. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)