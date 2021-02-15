(Newser) – The first day of Lent is Wednesday, and for Christians who follow the observance, it's often a time to give up a bad habit for the six weeks that follow. That may be harder for people in some parts of the country, per WalletHub, which has ranked US states to see which are the "most sinful." The site looked at nearly four dozen metrics in seven categories that closely align with the Seven Deadly Sins: anger and hatred (which examines such factors as violent crimes, sex offenders, and bullying); jealousy (identity theft and fraud); excesses and vices (obesity rates, share of adult smokers, and drug OD deaths); greed (gambling disorders, embezzlement arrests); lust (time spent on porn sites, prostitution arrests); vanity (beauty salons per capita and money spent on personal care products); and laziness (time spent watching TV, share of adults who don't exercise). Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nevada (home state of "Sin City") nabs the top spot. See where other states fall in the ranking:

Most Sinful

Nevada (No. 1 in "Greed" category) California Texas (No. 1 in "Lust" category) Georgia (No. 1 in "Jealousy" category) Florida Louisiana (No. 1 in "Excesses and Vices" category) Tennessee (No. 1 in "Anger and Hatred" category) South Carolina Illinois Mississippi (No. 1 in "Laziness" category)

Least Sinful