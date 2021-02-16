Olympic Swimmer Arrested After Cops Find $1.5M in Meth

(Newser) – Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller avoided prison time after earlier drug busts—but the latest one could put him away for a long time. The 45-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning after a huge stash of crystal meth was found concealed in candles during raids in Sydney, the Age reports. Police said the haul was worth $2 million Australian, around $1.5 million US. Miller won silver and bronze medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but he wasn't selected for the 2000 Sydney Olympics following a 1998 suspension for marijuana use. He was sentenced to community service after a 2008 drug arrest and received a one-year suspended sentence in 2013 after meth and $13,000 in cash were found at his Sydney home, reports Sporting News. (Read more Australia stories.)