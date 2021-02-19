Billie Eilish Granted 2nd Restraining Order

(Newser) – Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she says has been stalking and harassing her while camped outside her Los Angeles home. The 19-year-old accuses John Matthews Hearle, 23, of camping outside a school across the street from her house since the summer, per TMZ. What's more concerning is that he allegedly made a "throat slitting gesture" at the singer while she was in her driveway and sent her a letter reading, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me … You will die. What are you dying for?" reports NBC News.

"Every time I see him I just want to scream," Eilish wrote in requesting the order last week, per the New York Daily News, noting the man apparently watches her enter and exit her home. "I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighborhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me," she added. A judge approved the order Wednesday, meaning Hearle must stay away from the singer, her family, and her home until March 4, when a hearing is scheduled. (Eilish has another restraining order against a man accused of harassing the singer at her home last year.)