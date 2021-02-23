(Newser) – First lady, senator, secretary of state, presidential nominee, and now, author of an "international political thriller." That's the latest addition to Hillary Clinton's CV, per Axios, which reports that Clinton is partnering with writer Louise Penny, a longtime pal, to pen State of Terror, due out from Simon & Schuster and St. Martin's Press. Per the book's summary, a "novice Secretary of State joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage." Said character then must address a series of terror attacks and a "scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most."

In a statement, Clinton calls it "a dream come true" to work on this project with Penny. "I've relished every one of her books and characters as well as her friendship," she says. "Now we're joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high-stakes diplomacy and treachery." She adds, cryptically: "All is not as it first appears." Clinton already has a few books under her belt, including two memoirs. The Guardian points out her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has gone down the political thriller path himself, writing two novels with bestselling author James Patterson. Penny, who's been friends with Hillary Clinton since 2016, hails from Canada, which is the setting for her series of mystery novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. State of Terror will be out Oct. 12, per the AP. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)