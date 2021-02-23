(Newser) – Late-night hosts who were on vacation during Ted Cruz's Cancun trip last week couldn't have been happier with the Texas senator's weekend photo op. Cruz had shared photos showing him meeting with first responders and putting water in people's vehicles with the hashtag #TexasStrong, which only added fuel to punchlines. What the TV personalities said:



Trevor Noah noted Monday Cruz was "doing the literal bare minimum for the sake of the cameras." "This is not going to cut it, my man," added the Daily Show host. "This is the politician version of coming home with flowers the day after Valentine's Day. It's not nothing, but your a-- is still sleeping on the couch."

"Ted Cruz is the husband who sits on his couch watching football all day, then sees his wife unloading a car full of groceries, waits until there's one bag left in the trunk, then goes outside and says, 'Oh, can I help?'" joked Late Night's Seth Meyers, per the New York Times.

