(Newser) – "Trump needs you," one fundraising email implored. "President Trump's Legacy is in your hands," another pleaded. While some Republicans grapple with how fiercely to embrace the former president, the organizations charged with raising money for the party are going all in. The Republican National Committee and the party's congressional campaign arms are eager to cash in on Trump's lure with small donors ahead of next year's midterm elections, but there's a problem in the AP's view: Trump himself. In his first speech since leaving office, the former president encouraged loyalists to give directly to him, saying, "There's only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect 'America First' Republican conservatives and, in turn, to make America great again. And that's through Save America PAC and donaldjtrump.com." More:

story continues below