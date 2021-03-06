Biden: Look for Payments This Month

(Newser) – After the Senate passed his coronavirus relief package Saturday, President Biden told Americans they'll get their stimulus payments soon. "This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the Americans that so desperately need the help," he said in a news conference at the White House. For most taxpayers, the direct payments will amount to $1,400, and will arrive through direct deposit for Americans whose bank information is on file at the IRS, CNBC reports. That money could start to reach people within two weeks of final passage. Other payments will be made by check or debit card and sent by mail, and could take until May to arrive. The measure has to clear the House again but is on track to be signed by Biden on Tuesday.

Calling Saturday "a good day," Biden portrayed the legislation as a promise kept to Americans struggling financially during the pandemic. "Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise that help is on the way," he said. The persident thanked Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris for their work and praised Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for assembling a winning compromise, per the Hill. "When the country needed you most, you led, Chuck, and you delivered," Biden said. The legislation did not enjoy smooth sailing; for one thing, debate was held up for almost 11 hours while Senate clerks read the bill aloud at the insistence of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. "It obviously wasn't easy," Biden said. "It wasn't always pretty, but it was so desperately needed, urgently needed."