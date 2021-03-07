Trump to Top GOP Fundraisers: Stop Using My Name

(Newser) – Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told the largest GOP fundraising entities to stop using his name. Per CNN, lawyers for Trump recently sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, demanding that they stop using his name and likeness on fundraising outreach and merch. The news comes a day after Politico reported that Trump was "furious" over the organizations' use of his name because it could help some of the Republicans who voted to impeach him following January's attack on the Capitol.

story continues below

The groups have not commented on the letter, but a Trump adviser told Politico that Trump's commitment to the GOP "doesn't give anyone - friend or foe - permission to use his likeness without explicit approval." Meanwhile, Trump's recent reemergence at CPAC might have hinted at where he'd like donations to go instead. In his first speech since leaving office, the former president encouraged loyalists to give directly to him, saying, "There's only one way to contribute to our efforts to elect 'America First' Republican conservatives and, in turn, to make America great again. And that's through Save America PAC and donaldjtrump.com." (Read more Trump stories.)