Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Exacting Her Revenge

(Newser) – When Democrats took the rare step of stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments last month, she responded with a defiant tweet. "I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats ... are for giving some one like me free time," she wrote. Greene, it turns out, has been making good on her threat—through repeated use of a procedural maneuver that's gumming up the works in Congress, if only for an hour or so at a time. Coverage:

The move: Greene has forced the House to vote on a motion to adjourn four times in recent days, most recently on Wednesday, reports USA Today. Any member of the House can call for such a vote, which requires all members to drop what they're doing, report to the House chamber, and cast their vote.

