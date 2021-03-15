Here Are Your Grammy Winners

(Newser) – Beyonce made history before the Grammys even started Sunday night, winning best rap performance along with Megan Thee Stallion for their remix of "Savage" during the pre-ceremony, the AP reports. That's the first time two women have won in that category, CNN reports. During the awards ceremony, Queen Bey then won her 27th Grammy (again for "Savage," this time in the best rap song category, per ETOnline), tying Alison Krauss for the female with the most Grammy wins of all time. Beyonce, who went into the night with the most nominations at nine, quickly followed that up with her 28th win, beating the record entirely, when she won best R&B performance for "Black Parade," the Los Angeles Times reports. That ties her with Quincy Jones for second-most Grammy wins ever, of either sex; the top record-holder is the late conductor Sir Georg Solti with 31.Other big winners, per the Washington Post:

Record of the Year: "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

Best rock album: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

The New Abnormal, The Strokes Best rock song: “Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard Best rock performance: “Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple Best alternative album: Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple Best country album: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert Best country song: “Crowded Table,” The Highwomen

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen Best country solo performance: “When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill Best country duo/group performance: “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber