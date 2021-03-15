Blue Ivy Carter Makes Grammys History

(Newser)
–
Blue Ivy Carter on Sunday night became the second-youngest Grammy winner of all time. The 9-year-old, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, won (along with her mom and collaborator WizKid) for Queen Bey's "Brown Skin Girl," which took home the best music video award. As the Huffington Post reports, Blue Ivy is listed as a featured artist (she performs a few lines during the outro) as well as a songwriter on the track from The Lion King: The Gift album. She had already won at the BET, NAACP, and Soul Train awards for her work on the song, and broken several other records in the process. The youngest-ever Grammy winner is Leah Peasell, who was 8 years old in 2002 when she, along with her two older sisters, won for their work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, Today reports. (Blue Ivy's mom had her own historic night.)