Side Hustle Costs Prosecutor

(Newser) – A side job is one thing, but a Pennsylvania prosecutor was making food deliveries for DoorDash when he was supposed to be working on cases. That decision has earned Gregg Shore a $22,000 pay cut and demotion, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports; he made about $130,000 as the No. 2 in the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, where he's worked for 10 years. "What he's done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish, and so stupid," his boss said. "It makes no sense. ... It shows a lack of leadership and is the reason I have decided to demote him." Matthew Weintraub, the district attorney, said he learned about Shore's other job when a member of the public informed the office. Shore said he's worked about three hours a week for DoorDash, which said it pays $2 to $10 or so per delivery, over the past year, per WPVI.

Shore conceded he'd made deliveries during business hours. "Due to my personal circumstances, I worked a second job delivering food during the pandemic, mostly on nights and weekends, but I sometimes made the incredibly poor decision to do so during the workday," he said. "By doing so, I betrayed my colleagues, my boss, and the citizens of Bucks County." Shore, who didn't elaborate on why he needed another paycheck, apologized and didn't contest his demotion; his replacement was announced Thursday. He'll repay the time with vacation hours. Weintraub decided against firing Shore, partly because he was "always there to answer the call" during his off-hours, even while working for DoorDash. Also, "I preach redemption," Weintraub said, adding, "It's now incumbent upon me to practice what I preach." (A British decision could change the rules for gig workers.)