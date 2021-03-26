You Can Get Your COVID Vaccine Card Laminated for Free

(Newser) – With no nationwide digital "vaccine passport" plan, the paper COVID-19 vaccination cards issued by the CDC are Americans' only proof of vaccination, and major office supply chains are offering to help protect them. Staples says it will laminate the cards for fully vaccinated people for free until May 1, while Office Depot, which also owns Office Max, will laminate them for free until July 25, the Houston Chronicle reports.

People are considered fully vaccinated after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The CDC, which is not keeping track of who has been vaccinated, has also recommended that people take a photo of their vaccination card in case it is lost or damaged, reports Business Insider. (Krispy Kreme has a sweet offer for the vaccinated.)