Late Night Responds to Biden's First Presser

Late night hosts joked about the president's age and finger guns as well as his predecessor Thursday following Joe Biden's first press conference since taking office. "Normally, when a 78-year-old answers an hour of questions, they're getting a physical," quipped Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.



Fallon noted the president "talked about the biggest issues facing his presidency—the pandemic, the economy and Dr. Oz hosting Jeopardy," per the New York Times. And "if you did a shot every time Biden said, 'Look, folks,' you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal."

"President Biden said, quote, 'I got elected to solve problems.' Um, OK, so what do you know about boats and canals then?" asked Seth Meyers. The Late Night host went on to praise Biden for meeting his goal of vaccinating 100 million people in his first 100 days, then setting a new goal to vaccinate 200 million people. "It's certainly different from the Trump strategy of overpromising and underdelivering," he noted.

Meyers said Biden was "at his best when he's got the vibe of an old-timer football coach giving his young squad an inspirational halftime speech." He then turned to Fox News' critiques of the presser. "Maybe Fox News just can't believe that a president would be able to give a coherent answer to a question without a teleprompter: 'He must have had a script, he didn't suggest chugging bleach once!'" he said, per the Week.

