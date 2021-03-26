It'll Soon Be Open Season for Vaccines in This State

(Newser) – As of April 15, any Californian over the age of 16 will be able to sign up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those over age 50 can sign up even earlier, as of April 1, NBC News reports. "The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Thursday in announcing the news. Some replied incredulously to his tweet, noting they're already eligible to be vaccinated in the state and can't get an appointment, but starting next month California expects to be getting 2.5 million doses a week for the first half of April and more than 3 million doses a week for the second half—currently, it is only receiving 1.8 million doses a week. Newsom's administration expects it to take several months to vaccinate everyone in the state who wants to be vaccinated. Currently, anyone over 65 can be vaccinated, plus those in certain types of work or with certain medical conditions.

"In just a few weeks, there’ll be no rules, no limitations, as it relates to the ability to get a vaccine administered,” Newsom said at a press conference. “This state is going to come roaring back." Some counties have already opened up vaccine access to broader categories than the state as a whole allows. More than 15 million vaccinations have been administered in the state of more than 40 million. States including Mississippi, Alaska, and Georgia have already opened up vaccines to everyone (other than kids under 16, for whom there is not yet an approved vaccine); Texas and Indiana will do so next week, and states including Michigan, Florida, and North Carolina also plan to do the same by next month, Reuters reports. President Biden called on all states to do so by May 1. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)