Thousands Gather to Mourn Boulder Victims

(Newser) – About 2,000 people gathered for a vigil honoring the 10 people killed in the Colorado supermarket shooting Thursday night, just hours after attorneys for the shooting suspect asked during his first court appearance that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds. The memorial at Fairview High School, just a half-mile from the scene of the shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, emphasized remembrance and healing, the AP reports. The crowd said aloud the names of those slain this week in Boulder after one resident read the names of the eight people killed in a mass shooting in Georgia just days earlier. Many held candles and roses while locking arms or embracing.

Nicole LiaBraaten, a local leader of the gun-control group Moms Demand Action, asked everyone to "take a healing breath." "Our hearts are broken, and our festering wounds are split open once again. And this time it’s for the whole world to see," said LiaBraaten, whose group helped organize the vigil. US Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, told the crowd no words could describe how he felt when he heard about the shooting. "Ten lives. Ten precious lives lost too soon and remembered by so many," he said. Neguse said he had spoken with some of his Democratic colleagues about how to curb gun violence. "It does not have to be this way," he said, prompting cheers.