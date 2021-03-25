Sponsors Fleeing Popular YouTuber After Allegations

(Newser) – His name is David Dobrik, and the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most popular content creators on YouTube with his "Vlog Squad" colleagues. Now, however, Dobrik is fast losing sponsors and subscribers after rape allegations were lodged against a member of his crew, reports NBC News. Coverage:

The celebrity: Dobrik first rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine before shifting to YouTube, where he and his crew make videos around Los Angeles, usually featuring some kind of prank, per the Washington Post. Dobrik's YouTube channel has about 19 million subscribers, and his newfound riches and popularity resulted in the Wall Street Journal anointing him "Gen Z's Jimmy Fallon" in a profile last year.

