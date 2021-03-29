Capitol Suspect Was Arrested in 'I Was There' Shirt

(Newser) – Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the US Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said "Take America Back" and "I Was There, Washington DC, January 6, 2021," federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot in the nation's capital, the AP reports. He was arrested on Jan. 20 and indicted by a DC grand jury on Feb. 12 on 12 counts, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Miller's attorney is seeking his client's release from custody, saying he has expressed regret for his actions. Like many of the more than 300 people facing federal charges in connection with the siege, Miller thoroughly documented and commented on his actions that day in a flurry of social media posts. After Miller posted a selfie showing himself inside the Capitol building, another Facebook user wrote, “bro you got in?! Nice!" Miller replied, "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," prosecutors said. Miller joined the mob that breached the Capitol building and later threatened to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Capitol police officer, authorities said. Miller remains jailed in Oklahoma City. His transport to Washington is on hold because he broke his collarbone while playing soccer in the recreation yard at a Dallas jail.