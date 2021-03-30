Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Had to Be 'Whisked' Back to Same ER

(Newser) – Lady Gaga saw the return of her dogs following last month's dognapping, but her dog walker lost something he'll never get back. Ryan Fischer opened up about his recovery from a gunshot wound to the chest in a Monday post on Instagram, revealing several scares following his first hospitalization that ultimately resulted in him having parts of his lung removed, per USA Today. After returning home, Fischer noticed a "strange hissing and glugging" in his chest with each breath. After a doctor's visit, "I was whisked to the same ER where I had been only a week earlier: my lung had collapsed, and air was filling up my chest cavity." He wrote that his lung collapsed several more times in the hospital "despite the chest tube poking at my insides," per People. "My lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn."

Fischer wrote that he was on his way into surgery to have parts of the lung removed when he "finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line," per the BBC. Now out of the hospital, Fischer is working through the trauma of what happened. "The journey is hard" and "assuredly painful," he wrote. "But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all." The two suspects who robbed Fischer of two of the singer's three French bulldogs, since returned, have not been caught. They're described as Black men, aged 20 to 25, who were last seen fleeing the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima. Police have advised Gaga not to pay out a $500,000 reward to the woman who returned the dogs, who is thought to be uninvolved in the crime, until she is officially cleared, per People. (Fischer previously wrote about his "guardian angel.")