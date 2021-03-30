(Newser) – The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is again throwing around insults. Kim Yo Jong referred to South Korea's leader as a "parrot raised by America" on Tuesday following critiques of the North's ballistic missile launches. President Moon Jae-in said the "undesirable" actions, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, would hurt efforts at dialogue between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and that "people are greatly concerned," per Yonhap News. In a Tuesday response, Kim Yo Jong said Moon's "illogical and brazen-faced" comments echoed those of US President Joe Biden, who promised to respond to further escalations but said denuclearization was the ultimate goal.

Top North Korean official Ri Pyong Chol had accused Biden of "gangster-like logic" on Saturday, noting the US tests intercontinental ballistic missiles, per the AP. Kim Yo Jong echoed those words Tuesday, saying South Korea's thinking "is exactly the same as the gangster-like logic of the US faulting the right of [North Korea] to self-defense," per Al Jazeera. "We can hardly repress astonishment at [Moon's] shamelessness," she added, per the AP. "He cannot feel sorry for being 'praised' as a parrot raised by America." South Korea's Unification Ministry expressed "strong regret" over her statement, saying the neighbors must maintain "the rules of minimum etiquette in any circumstance," per Deutsche Welle. (Read more North Korea stories.)