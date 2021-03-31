2 SpongeBob Episodes Pulled From Streaming

(Newser) – Two episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants have been deemed inappropriate and pulled from streaming services Paramount+ and Amazon. You may be able to guess why "Kwarantined Crab" got the boot: The 12th-season episode deals with a virus plotline (in the show, it's the "clam flu") that make it incompatible with "sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," a Nickelodeon spokesperson tells CNN. As for "Mid-Life Crustacean," which involves characters stealing a woman's underwear, "we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," the rep says. As IGN and ScreenGeek explain, that 2003 episode has been "out of rotation" on television since 2018, but had previously still been available to stream. (Read more SpongeBob stories.)