Ref Collapses 4 Minutes Into Elite 8 Game

(Newser) – Gonzaga got on a roll and put on a show Tuesday night, moving to 30-0 on the season and cruising into the Final Four with an 85-66 victory over Southern California, the AP reports. But the game was interrupted by a frightening moment early, when official Bert Smith collapsed on the floor and had to be taken off in a wheelchair. In the second half, CBS passed along word that Smith was feeling OK and resting in the arena. USA Today reports that it's not clear what caused Smith to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor, but he was said to have been feeling lightheaded. He was not taken to a hospital.

As for the game, which was less than four minutes in when Smith collapsed, the top-seeded and top-ranked Bulldogs will be the third team to bring an undefeated record into the Final Four since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The last team to go undefeated was Indiana in 1976. On Saturday in the national semifinals, the Zags will face 11th-seeded UCLA, which beat Michigan 51-49 in a later Elite Eight game. (Read more Gonzaga Bulldogs stories.)