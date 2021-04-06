Cops: Navy Medic Shot 2, Fled to Base

(Newser) – A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and US Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. Lando said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive and what the shooter’s relationship was to his victims, the AP reports. After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

story continues below

The US Navy released an initial statement saying there was an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick "involving US sailors" and that the shooter, a Navy medic assigned to the base, was killed. The two people who were critically wounded by the shooter were airlifted to a hospital, Lando said. The gunman drove through a gate at an entrance to the base before military personnel confronted him on a road inside, said Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill. She said he didn't make it as far as a quarter of a mile inside before he was stopped. Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base.