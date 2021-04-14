They Found Safety in Denmark. Now They're Told to Go

(Newser) – "I'm not a danger. I'm not a criminal." You might be inclined to agree. What Ghalia al-Asseh is is a chemistry and biotechnology student at the Technical University of Denmark, the country in which she has lived since fleeing Syria with her family in 2015. Now, the 27-year-old is one of 250 people whose residence permits have been revoked or not renewed because of Denmark's determination that Damascus is safe once more. They're being told to leave their new lives and go "home" to the country they fled. NPR indicates the groundwork has been laid for some time: In 2019, a Danish report described a "significant" improvement in the security situation in certain areas of Syria, and that report served as the basis of a 2020 decision to start to review the residence permits that had been given to those who hailed from the Damascus area. More:

