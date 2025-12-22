Judge Says Abrego Garcia Can Remain Free for Now

A federal judge on Monday questioned whether government officials could be trusted to follow orders barring them from taking Kilmar Abrego Garcia into immigration custody or deporting him. US District Judge Paula Xinis noted that Abrego Garcia was already deported without legal authority once and said she was "growing beyond impatient" with government misrepresentations in her court, the AP reports. "Why should I give the respondents the benefit of the doubt?" she asked, referring to the government attorneys.