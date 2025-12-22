George Conway Files to Run as a Democrat

George Conway might take his fight against President Trump to Congress. The conservative lawyer-turned-Trump antagonist has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Congress as a Democrat in New York's 12th District, Politico reports. The move positions Conway for a primary in one of the nation's most reliably Democratic seats, now open after long-serving Rep. Jerry Nadler announced he will not seek an 18th term. The New York Times reported last month that Conway, 62, had hired a Democratic pollster and was looking for an apartment in the district, which he lived in before a move to the Washington, DC, area with then-wife Kellyanne Conway in 2017.

A source close to Conway tells NBC News he is "considering" a run for the seat and described the filing as a required early step, not a formal launch. Conway is expected to speak in more detail after the holidays. Potential candidates must register with the FEC once they cross certain fundraising or organizational thresholds, but they are not obligated to stay in the race.

If he runs, Conway will enter a crowded field that already includes former Merrill Lynch managing director Alan Pardee; progressive Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson; state Assembly members Micah Lasher and Alex Bores; gun control advocate Cameron Kasky; and journalist Jami Floyd, a White House Fellow during the Clinton administration.

Conway's paperwork formalizes a political realignment years in the making. Once a prominent conservative litigator who worked on Paula Jones' lawsuit against Bill Clinton and was at one point under consideration for a job in Trump's administration, Conway instead emerged as one of Trump's most persistent Republican critics. He helped found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project and became a regular media voice against the president, even as Kellyanne Conway served as a senior Trump adviser. The pair divorced in 2023. On his Bulwark podcast last week, Conway hinted at a big step, saying he was leaving to do "either the stupidest thing I've ever done, or the best thing."