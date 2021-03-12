(Newser) – The Oscars will be held on April 25 to honor the best of the best films of 2020 (yes, there were actually some movies floating around last year), but the day before that, another awards ceremony will pay tribute to the worst of the worst. That's right—the Razzies will take place as usual next month, offering "a whiff of what else went wrong while the planet was on lockdown," per the Razzie Channel, which announced this year's nominees on Thursday, reports UPI. Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., and "erotic drama" 365 Days led the pack with six nods each. A colorful cast of characters, both famous and infamous, also received nominations, including Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard for Hillbilly Elegy, usual suspect Adam Sandler for his turn in Hubie Halloween, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for his offers-little-to-no-proof flick Absolute Proof. This year, there will also be a special statuette for the year 2020, designated "the Worst Calendar Year EVER!" Read on for the most awful cinematic picks from the most awful year:

Worst Actor

Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Mike Lindell (Absolute Proof)

Michele Morrone (365 Days)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween)

David Spade (The Wrong Missy)

Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted, Roald Dahl's The Witches)

Katie Holmes (Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret: Dare to Dream)

Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy)

Anna-Maria Sieklucka (365 Days)

Charles Band (All three Barbie and Kendra movies)

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes (365 Days)

Stephen Gaghan (Dolittle)

Ron Howard (Hillbilly Elegy)

Sia (Music)