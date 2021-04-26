DC Cops Race Each Other, Total Their Patrol Cars

(Newser) – Two Washington, DC, police officers who are new to the Metropolitan Police Department engaged in a drag race Thursday that ended with both patrol cars totaled. Sources tell Fox 5 DC an email was sent to command staff the following day berating the officers for racing "instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community." Details from MPD were scarce, but sources say the officers involved were driving at least 60mph and took out part of a fence. Command staff was asked in the email to discuss speeding and reckless driving with officers. (Read more Washington, DC stories.)