FBI Joins Hunt for Missing Mom in Houston

(Newser) – The FBI has joined the search for a Houston mother of three who was last seen 10 days ago. Erica Hernandez, 40, had spent much of April 17 making food, which she then delivered to family members, per KPRC. Her last stop was reportedly at her best friend's house, where she stayed from 9:30pm to 2:30am before leaving for home. Shortly after 3am, the friend texted Hernandez to see if she'd made it home, according to a family member. Hernandez reportedly replied that she was five minutes away. Investigators have confirmed that Hernandez's 2020 black GMC Acadia—carrying the license plate MKJ-3303 and a Texas A&M University "Aggie mom" sticker—was spotted on Houston's southwest side, near Highway 288 and the Beltway. But a later text to Hernandez went unanswered, and no one has heard from her since. Her phone has been turned off.

Family and friends say Hernandez would not have left her family willingly. She has three children, ages 19, 15, and 3, per NBC News. Houston Police Lt. Manny Cruz says crews have searched the area where the Acadia was last seen, to no avail. "We need eyes everywhere," police said Monday, per KHOU. "Someone knows something. Someone is not saying something," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Hernandez's whereabouts, per KPRC. Last seen wearing a teal v-neck T-shirt, jeans, and black and teal tennis shoes, she's described as 5'3" with waist-length dark brown hair, a piercing on the right side of her nose, and a tattoo of three koala bears on her left shoulder blade. She may also be wearing glasses.