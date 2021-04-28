Trump Has a Statement On the Oscars

(Newser) – Former president Donald Trump has feelings about a certain awards show held Sunday night. "What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the 'Oscars'—a far less important and elegant name—had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low," Trump said Tuesday in a statement released by his Save America PAC. "If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that’s possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right."

He also suggested, per the Hill, that the show once again engage the services of a host, a role it has eschewed for the past three years. The statement, which can be viewed in full here, concludes by reaming "these television people" for spending all their time trying to "cancel Conservatives and Republicans" while promoting the Democratic Party—a "formula [that] certainly hasn't worked very well for The Academy!" Tomi Lahren agrees with him; per Fox News, she took to the network Monday to slam "Trump-deranged Hollywood Liberals grandstand[ing] on their soapboxes with useless and bogus virtue signaling." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)