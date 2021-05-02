Worldwide Protests Erupt on May Day

(Newser) – Protests on International Workers Day increased in number and intensity this time around, with demonstrators calling for improved working conditions and a series of other changes to help them deal with economic and health problems. Berlin alone had more than 20 demonstrations Saturday, the AP reports, and a few became violent: More than 90 police officers were reported injured and more than 350 protesters were taken into custody. Police in Paris arrested 46 people, and three officers were hurt, police said. The day is called Labor Day in many places as well as, of course, May Day. "There are so many motivations for a revolt that are building up—the management of COVID, the so-called reforms that are going to take away people's ability to live, job-seekers who are going to lose their benefits," a demonstrator in Paris said. "We absolutely need to express ourselves."

story continues below

The demonstrations and causes included: