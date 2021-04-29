Have an Eye for Fonts? Microsoft Needs You

(Newser) – "We need to talk." So begins Microsoft's breakup letter to Calibri, which has served as the company's default font since 2007. Now Microsoft is introducing five new original fonts, and one of them will end up taking Calibri's place as the default font in Microsoft Office, reports Gizmodo. "[Calibri] has served us all well, but we believe it's time to evolve," the company said in a Wednesday blog post. Here's where a little crowdsourcing comes in: Microsoft wants the public's input to decide which one of the five new fonts will replace Calibri.

Microsoft goes into detail on the design and inspiration behind the five new fonts: Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview; Gizmodo has a screenshot of what each font looks like. The company notes that Microsoft 365 subscribers can try out the fonts now via the cloud, and that it welcomes people's thoughts on social media. After hearing feedback, Microsoft will incorporate the new default font into Office sometime next year, per the Verge. No matter which one is the winner, all five will still be available—as will the font that's getting kicked out of the top spot. "Don't worry. While Calibri won't be the default, it'll always be available," Microsoft notes. (Read more font stories.)