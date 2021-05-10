We Already Have Our First Named Storm of the Season

(Newser)
–
Hurricane season doesn't start in the eastern Pacific until Saturday, but the first tropical storm of the season is already here: Andres, which formed formed hundreds of miles off the west coast of Mexico and had sustained winds of 40mph Sunday. While tropical systems are known to develop before the official start of hurricane season (CNN notes three of the past five seasons have seen a tropical storm or depression before the start date), Andres is the earliest named storm on record to develop in the eastern Pacific, USA Today reports. It is expected to dissipate within two days without threatening land. As for the Atlantic, its hurricane season begins June 1. This season is once again expected to see an above-average number of storms. (Read more hurricane season stories.)